Insider Buying: Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Senior Officer Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eric Edward Caba acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,015.25.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 5.3 %

CVE BCM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0423628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

