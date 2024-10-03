InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.