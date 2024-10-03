Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

