i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $707.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,115.00 and a beta of 1.54. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

