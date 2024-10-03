Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,325 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325 ($31.10).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.09) to GBX 2,400 ($32.10) in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,912 ($25.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,987.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,948.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,918.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,165 ($28.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,687.50%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

