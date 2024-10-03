Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,325 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325 ($31.10).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.09) to GBX 2,400 ($32.10) in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HIK
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,687.50%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.