Head to Head Survey: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artiva Biotherapeutics $33.74 million 11.32 N/A N/A N/A Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,219.44 -$20.84 million ($0.35) -5.51

Artiva Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artiva Biotherapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.18%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 353.37%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -118.65% -85.28%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

