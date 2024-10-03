HC Wainwright Boosts Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $10.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $436.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.84.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.