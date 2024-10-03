Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 3,019 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $272,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

