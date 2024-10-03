Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

GTIM stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

