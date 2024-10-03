Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GORO opened at $0.34 on Monday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

