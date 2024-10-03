Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) versus Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Head to Head Contrast

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fundamental Global and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fundamental Global -14.29% -16.00% -5.89% Unico American N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fundamental Global $26.84 million 1.08 $3.85 million ($0.18) -5.61 Unico American $15.48 million 0.02 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fundamental Global and Unico American”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fundamental Global has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Unico American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fundamental Global and Unico American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fundamental Global beats Unico American on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

