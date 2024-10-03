Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

