First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

FBP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NYSE FBP opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

