Financial Contrast: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) vs. ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.13, suggesting a potential upside of 87.61%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Rigel Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 2,332.20 -$13.21 million ($0.74) -1.66 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $116.88 million 2.50 -$25.09 million ($1.20) -13.82

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProMIS Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -587.38% -133.87% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -10.92% N/A -11.68%

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer. It also develops R289, an oral IRAK1/4 Inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of hematology-oncology, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases; and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. In addition, the company has product candidates in clinical development with partners BerGenBio ASA and Daiichi Sankyo. The company has strategic development collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of REZLIDHIA (Olutasidenib) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic cancers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

