Financial Contrast: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and CEVA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 CEVA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than CEVA.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kanzhun and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.90% 10.19% 7.78% CEVA -7.02% -3.77% -3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and CEVA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $6.81 billion 1.03 $154.82 million $0.39 47.15 CEVA $97.42 million 6.01 -$11.88 million ($0.53) -46.62

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats CEVA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

