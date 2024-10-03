Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Peter Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,708.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,070.00 and a one year high of C$1,737.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,604.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,555.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.8998764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

