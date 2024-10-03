Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

