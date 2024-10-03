Evercore ISI Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $145.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.

NYSE:EOG opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

