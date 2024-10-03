EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

EVE Stock Performance

EVE stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $916.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

