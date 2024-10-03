Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.35.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
