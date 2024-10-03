Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

