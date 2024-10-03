Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EDUC opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
