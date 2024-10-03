Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Financial Contrast

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 31.98% 17.73% 11.54% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.76 billion 6.67 $830.78 million $9.54 24.57 Ebang International $3.59 million 8.46 -$36.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares First Solar and Ebang International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 4 22 0 2.85 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $284.12, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

First Solar beats Ebang International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

