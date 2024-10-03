Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
EVF stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Maximize Your Returns: 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.