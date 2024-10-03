Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

EVF stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

