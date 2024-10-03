Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Duluth Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.34. Duluth has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
