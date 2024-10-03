Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Sells $6,189,744.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

