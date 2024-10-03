Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (DACE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DACE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF Price Performance
