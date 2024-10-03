Daniel J. Booth Sells 56,725 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

