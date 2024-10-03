Daniel J. Booth Sells 56,725 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
