Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $408,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $408,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,582. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

