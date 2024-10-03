Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $101,511.52 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Couchbase Trading Down 0.8 %
BASE stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $751.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
