Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s previous close.
Complete Solaria Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
