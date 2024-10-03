Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s previous close.

Complete Solaria Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

In other Complete Solaria news, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Complete Solaria news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $49,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,669 shares of company stock valued at $124,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.