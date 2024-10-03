CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS) Head to Head Analysis

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and CION Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CION Investment $138.48 million 4.55 $95.31 million $2.44 4.82

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A N/A CION Investment 48.50% 12.39% 5.48%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and CION Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 58.3% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CION Investment beats Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

(Get Free Report)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

