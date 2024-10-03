CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The firm has a market cap of C$31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.72. CGI has a 52-week low of C$129.00 and a 52-week high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

