CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Saturday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CF Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.2% per year over the last three years.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $22.12 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.