Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

NYSE:CUK opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

