Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CUK opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.