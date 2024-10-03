Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
CUK opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
About Carnival Co. &
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.