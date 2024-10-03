Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.84.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

