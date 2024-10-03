Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

