Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $77.11.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

