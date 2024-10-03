BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins cut shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
