Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $61.40

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Price Performance
CMC stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
