Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $61.40

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,132,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 229,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,701.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 215,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

