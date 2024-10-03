Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $80.50

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

