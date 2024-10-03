Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of BHR opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

