BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $102.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.