BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.86. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 156,978 shares traded.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

In other news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.