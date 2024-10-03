Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $70,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

