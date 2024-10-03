BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.24.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BILL by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

