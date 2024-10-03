BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,710 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($36.25).

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($36.38) to GBX 2,650 ($35.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.44) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.75) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.10) to GBX 2,100 ($28.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.86) to GBX 4,500 ($60.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,352.33 ($31.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,092.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,218.06. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,941.10 ($25.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($36.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,741.38%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.