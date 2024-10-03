Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BNTC has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BNTC opened at $10.20 on Monday. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

