Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BNTC has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.