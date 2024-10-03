Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 30,229,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,816,270. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

