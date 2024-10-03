BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($19.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.06) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($19.26) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BA opened at GBX 1,298.50 ($17.37) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 968.60 ($12.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,299.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,322.95. The company has a market cap of £39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,166.67%.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.